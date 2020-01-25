The Council Bluffs area will see partly sunny skies this weekend.
Expect a high of 29 degrees today, and a high of 32 Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Temperatures will drop to about 17 degrees tonight, and 20 Sunday night.
The weekend forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Light west wind.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
