Pottawattamie county and the surrounding area have been placed in a hazardous weather outlook due to the potential of severe weather.
Today, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight with a low of 68.
Main threats for these storms are possibilities of hail and damaging winds.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
