A vast storm system will complicate travel in the Midwest through the weekend, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska reported Friday.
Northeast Nebraska faces a winter weather advisory beginning Friday night through noon Saturday. This could include freezing rain and drizzle as well as light snow, meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny said.
The storm system covers a large geographic swath and will trouble parts of the Midwest, including Council Bluffs and Omaha, well into Sunday. Among areas and states that will be affected are northwestern Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Minnesota, South Dakota and others as the storm moves east.
The post-holiday winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest on Friday afternoon and could delay travel through the weekend. Omaha is expected to get less than an inch of snow plus some freezing rain Sunday and Sunday night.
“It’s a pretty strong system,” Zapotocny said. The system is rolling out of the southwest United States and smacking Colorado and northeastern Nebraska with precipitation Friday morning. She urged travelers of all kinds to monitor forecasts and conditions.
Iowa travelers can check up-to-date travel conditions at 511Iowa.org or with 511’s smartphone app. You may also simply google “NWS Denver,” “NWS Kearney,” “NWS Des Moines” and other cities to get area conditions and forecasts.
Most Midwestern states will see rain turn to sleet and snow as a low-pressure system from the Rocky Mountains passes over the Plains. Travelers heading north or west of Council Bluffs this weekend need to monitor the forecast, said Van DeWald, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
DeWald noted Denver, Cheyenne, Sioux Falls and Rapid City as areas of concern for travelers because of the heavy snowfall expected. He recommended traveling early Friday, before the storm arrives, or Sunday after it passes.
Council Bluffs, Omaha and Lincoln may see rain Friday and Saturday, with less than an inch of snow possible by Sunday. Western and central Nebraska can expect earlier snowfall and up to 10 inches of accumulation during the same period.
Snowfall forecasts west of Nebraska range from 2 to 8 inches, said meteorologist Brandon Wills at the Cheyenne National Weather Service office in Wyoming. Predictions will solidify by today, he said.
Travel on many roads will be difficult as fluctuating temperatures cause ice to melt and refreeze during the storm, according to meteorologist Alex Trellinger at the Sioux Falls weather service office.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the weather service:
Today: Rain. High near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before noon, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of snow after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 33.
New Year’s Eve: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
