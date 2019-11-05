What a week.
Today is Election Day in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa, with voters choosing city council and school board members, among many items on the ballot.
We could see some snow and rain before 3 p.m. as residents head to the polls, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The holiday season approaches — continues really, because Halloween is great — and on Monday employees with Holidaynamics, the Omaha company hired to install holiday decorations, were hanging lights, garland and lighted snowflakes at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs ahead of this year’s Winterfest.
The weather mostly cooperated for the crew, with a little sun and not too much cold. Today the high is 47 with a 20% chance of precipitation.
The low tonight is 34.
Look for patchy fog on Wednesday morning and otherwise sunny skies with a high of 44.
And make sure to mark Winterfest in your calendar. The annual event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. The holiday lighting ceremony will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
This year’s activities include: A visit from Santa, reindeer, face painting, balloons, hot cocoa, food trucks, a vendor village, carolers and more.
Attendees can also watch “Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer” on an outdoor screen.
For more, visit the event’s Facebook page.
And for the upcoming forecast from the weather service, keep reading:
Today: A chance of rain showers and snow before 2 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
