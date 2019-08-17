The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see more rain and storms this weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service reported.
Storm chances will increase for this afternoon into tonight. Some severe storms are possible.
The main hazards are expected to be damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, according to the weather service.
There will be off and on storm chances for the early and mid part of next week, especially during the overnight hours.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
