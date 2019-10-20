The Council Bluffs area might see rain the next two days.
Today, there’s a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon, but a high of 63 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m., and into Monday morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph throughout the night, but increase as high 33 mph Monday.
On Monday night, the chance of rain clears, leading into a breezy, yet sunny Tuesday.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
