Rain and storms are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through Saturday.
“Right now it looks like the main threat is going to be the heavy rainfall,” said Meteorologist Suzanne Fortin with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “This storm system will be extended over several days and the front will be moving into the area late tomorrow morning.”
Total rainfall amount expected to between 2-3 inches, Fortin said.
Today the high will reach 92 degrees, and showers are expected mainly after 1 p.m.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 66. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch, or more, possible.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.