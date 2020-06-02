It seems the summer temps have officially hit the Council Bluffs-Omaha area and are here to stay.
Today the high will climb into the 90s according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wing gusts as high as 24 mph from the south could impact the area.
Tonight has a slight chance for showers with a low of 70 expected. The chance for showers will continue into Wednesday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.