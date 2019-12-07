The sun is making moves.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts mostly sunny skies, a high of 51 degrees and wind speeds up to 26 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies will shade the Council Bluffs area Sunday, but temperatures should remain in the upper 40s.
A chance of snow is likely Monday morning.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday: A 20% chance of snow after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.