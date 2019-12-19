A stretch of sunny skies and halfway decent temperatures continues today.
The high is 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Alas, Friday will be mostly cloudy, but the sun will shine this weekend.
Next week will see highs in the 40s, including on Monday and Tuesday.
It’s still early of course and things could change, but the high on Christmas is 44 degrees with a slight chance of rain.
Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Light southwest wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Christmas Day: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
