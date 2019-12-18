The sun will shine again today.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a high of 34 degrees with sunny skies today. Tonight’s low is 21.
Here’s a look at the full forecast from the weather service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
