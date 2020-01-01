Happy New Year’s Day.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts the first day of the year to be sunny with a high of 45 degrees.
Some wind might take off as high as 20 mph, becoming calmer into the evening. Thursday, expect a 20% chance of rain after noon, but partly sunny skies and a high of 41 otherwise.
The area could see a 30% chance of snow Friday afternoon.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
