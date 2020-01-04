The temperatures aren’t bad, but the wind could make things cold this weekend.
The high today is 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds could get up to 13 mph during the day and 29 mph in the evening.
The low tonight is 32.
On Sunday, the high is 43 with sunny skies expected, but the wind will stick around, again with wind speeds as high as 29 mph.
Monday brings a 20% chance of rain.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
