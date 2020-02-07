There’s a chance of snow this morning.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska forecasts a 30% chance of precipitation today, listing a chance of snow before 8 a.m. and flurries after noon. The high is around 25 degrees.
The low tonight is 17.
Saturday has a high of 39, with a 20% chance of precipitation in the evening.
Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of flurries after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 25. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
