The record number of holiday travelers hitting the road this week are getting an early gift this year: mild weather across the central U.S.
Bob Larson, a meteorologist for AccuWeather Inc., The Omaha World-Herald’s private weather consultant, said the forecast is for “tranquil” weather in the days leading up to Christmas and relatively decent weather after the holiday.
No major storms are forecast across the central U.S., which includes just about anywhere within a day’s drive of Omaha, he said.
“Does that mean we’ll be 100 percent OK?” he said. “No, we always put an asterisk on it.”
One significant potential worry, given current conditions, is fog, either on its own, or worse, freezing fog and the potential for a thin veneer of black ice. This can happen when warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico flows north and encounters cold conditions at the surface. Other wintertime factors also contribute to fog formation. People should take care stepping outdoors, and travelers should check conditions if they’re planning early morning departures. Drivers should be especially careful on bridges, which freeze up easier than roadways.
“I don’t think we’ll see anything widespread, but that’s the kind of thing that can go awry,” he said. For example, southeastern Kansas and much of Oklahoma were under a dense fog advisory Sunday night into Monday morning.
Thick fog and ice may have contributed to a massive pileup in Virginia on Sunday. At least 69 vehicles collided and dozens of people were injured, according to The Associated Press.
AAA estimates that 115.6 million people are traveling this holiday season, which started Saturday and runs through Jan. 1. That’s the highest number since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The vast majority, an estimated 104 million, will be driving, according to AAA.
In the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, unseasonably warm weather is forecast the rest of the week, but no record highs are expected, Larson said. Highs all week are expected to be in the 40s and 50s; the normal high for this part of December is 33. Lows are forecast in the 20s.
Thursday into the weekend in the central U.S., there’s a chance of rain or snow, according to Larson and the National Weather Service. But so far, those systems aren’t looking like major outbreaks, Larson said. In Council Bluffs, the chance for precipitation arrives Friday afternoon, based on early forecasts.
Here’s a look at the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Christmas Eve: Cloudy, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind.
Christmas Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
