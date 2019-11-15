While area businesses prepare for a wintry season, the forecast has something else in mind.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts patchy fog before 11 a.m., but mostly sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees the rest of the day.
Perhaps this season your little ones would rather see characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf instead of Santa, in anticipation of the upcoming release of “Frozen 2.”
With sunny weather the next few days, having breakfast Saturday with the Frozen characters at the West Broadway Hy-Vee might be the perfect experience for your little ones. Sans fog, the breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 10, just in time to enjoy the rest of the day’s 48-degree temperature.
Now if your children aren’t into the “Frozen” movies, Bass Pro Shops near the Mid-America Center is unveiling Santa’s Wonderland Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., with several crafts, photo opportunities and hot chocolate for the family.
Here’s a look at the forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
