The snow and freezing rain is gone, but the cold remains.
“Saturday’s main issue is it looks to be very windy and very cold,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Wind gusts this morning are forecast to reach up to 50 mph, “or maybe stronger,” Barjenbruch said.
Any snow today?
“Other than a flurry or two, I wouldn’t expect much snow,” Barjenbruch said.
The high today is 20 degrees, with a low in the evening of 0 to 2, the meteorologist said. Wind chill during the day will hover around 0. Wind chill temperatures tonight could reach -10 to -15.
Sunday’s high is 9 degrees, with a low in the evening of -3. Wind chill Sunday will be -10 to -15.
“Those will be our lowest values,” Barjenbruch said. “And it will be similar Monday morning.”
Is there any relief in sight?
“It’ll be a pretty cold week,” Barjenbruch said. “We’ll try to get above freezing on Wednesday.”
The current high for Wednesday is 38.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Sunny, with a high near 13.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
