A jury ruled in favor of former Carter Lake city clerk Doreen Mowery in her lawsuit against the city Monday in Pottawattamie County District Court.
Mowery filed the suit in November 2016 after the Carter Lake City Council voted on Jan. 18, 2016, not to renew her contract. In the suit, she accused the city of firing her because of her contention that a city employee was ineligible to serve on the council. In addition, she claimed the city had failed to provide agreed-upon severance pay.
The jury awarded her $106,285.61 for costs, $100,000 for mental pain and anguish and $65,000 for lost income, according to the Pottawattamie County Clerk of Court’s Office.
Carter Lake City Attorney Kristopher Madsen said the city was not satisfied with the outcome.
“The city was disappointed with the verdict, obviously,” he said. “We believe there was a legitimate reason not to reappoint. We don’t like the verdict, but we’re looking forward to having an appellate court review it.”
Mayor Ron Cumberledge was also given an opportunity to comment but said, “Let’s just leave it with what Kris said.”
The battle erupted when Mary Schomer, who worked at the Edward F. Owen Memorial Library, was elected to the Carter Lake City Council. Mowery investigated and said the Iowa League of Cities had advised that Iowa Code prohibited Schomer from serving in both roles. Mowery forwarded the information to then-City Attorney Joe Thornton, who looked into it and issued a legal opinion affirming that Schomer could not lawfully remain on the council and work at the library.
Copies of the opinion were given to then-Mayor Gerald Waltrip and council members on Nov. 10, 2015, and Mowery told Waltrip and Schomer that, if Schomer served on the council, she would not pay her for working at the library. Schomer was sworn in as a council member on Dec. 31, 2015.
Waltrip said he had checked with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office before the election and was told Schomer could serve if she abstained from voting on matters that affected the library.
On Jan. 18, 2016, the City Council passed a motion not to renew the contracts of Mowery or Thornton. Ron Cumberledge, then a council member, and other members Schomer, Frank Corcoran and Pat Paterson voted for the motion, while Barb Melonis voted against it.
Mowery worked as the city clerk and treasurer for the City of Carter Lake for a total of 24 years, with the first stint from 1978 to 1988 and the second from 2002 to 2016.
Neither Mowery nor her attorney, Marc Humphrey, could be reached for comment.
