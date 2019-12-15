After several years working in Council Bluffs and decades of work within the church, Rev. Tan Van Tran died at his home Tuesday at 62.
“He was a wonderful man and never said a negative word about anybody,” said Rev. Father Kottas from St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Locally, he served as pastor of St. Patrick in Corning and St. Patrick in Lenox from 2004 to 2011 and parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish in Council Bluffs from 2012 to 2013.
Tran served as a chaplain in hospitals and nine nursing homes in 2013.
“He (had) pastoral sensitivity to the sick and suffering,” his Nonpareil obituary read.
Kottas said whenever Kottas went to one of the hospitals in town, he was asked if he knew Tran. Kottas said he has known Tran since his orientation into the priesthood.
Kottas said whenever he remembers Tran’s love of the Catholic church, that he enjoyed the computer and music.
According to the obituary, Tran had a passion for “everything computers, as well as a great love of music. He often played the violin, piano or organ for others.
He spent a great deal of time around his family, friends, fellow priests and parishioners, as they were what he valued most.
“He will be greatly missed in Council Bluffs and in our diocese,” Kottas said.
A service in Council Bluffs is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St.
Born in the Bien Hoa Province of South Vietnam on April 18, 1957, Tran always studied the Catholic faith, but it was not always easy. He was one of several children raised in a Catholic family.
He attended seminary in the Diocese of Dong Nai Vietnam from 1969 to 1987, which included Seminary of St. Paul High School and college seminary in Vietnam.
In 1975, when Saigon fell to the communists, all seminaries were forced to close.
Tran decided to continue as a seminarian, despite known persecution by the state. Many of his friends were jailed.
However, Tran had the opportunity to study philosophy and theology in an underground seminary from 1976 to 1983, and performed pastoral work from 1984 to 1987.
Tran escaped Vietnam by boat in 1988 alongside many other Vietnamese. His boat reached Malaysia after five days of dangerous sailing.
While a refugee himself, Tran ministered to other Vietnamese people who were displaced. He did this for seven months in Malaysia and six months in the Philippines.
In April 1989, he arrived in America, and became part of the Diocese of Des Moines by June.
He earned his Master of Divinity Degree from Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wisconsin in 1992.
Tran’s assignments included working in the Diocesan administrative office in 1992; pastoral vicar at St. Patrick Parish in Missouri Valley from 1992 to 1993; parochial vicar at St. Theresa Parish in Des Moines from 1993 to 1996; pastor at St. Patrick Parish in Bayard; and St. Joseph Parish in Jamaica from 1996 to 2004.
He was preceded in death by his father Thuan Tran; rother Minh Tran; brother-in-law Vincent Cuong Pham.
He is survived by his mother, Lich Nguyen; four sisters, Oanh Tran (Hien Pham), Thanh Tran (Tam Nguyen), Lan Tran (Hoa Nguyen), Lynn Phuong Tran; one brother, Tien Tran (Huong Pham); and Andi Penton (Sponsor).
Memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Priest Pension Fund or the Diocese of Des Moines. Online condolences can be sent to www.caldwellparrish.com.
Services will be held at the St. Ambrose Cathedral at 607 High St. in Des Moines Sunday. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., a Rosary in Vietnamese at 3:30 p.m., and prayer services at 4 p.m.
Interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, and he is to be buried near family.
