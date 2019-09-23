A jury ruled in favor of former Carter Lake city clerk Doreen Mowery in her lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination today in Pottawattamie County District Court.
The jury awarded her with $106,285.61 for costs, $100,000 for mental pain and anguish and $65,000 for lost income, according to the Pottawattamie County Clerk of Court’s Office.
In the suit, Mowery accused the city of firing her because of her contention that a city employee was ineligible to serve on the Carter Lake City Council. In addition, she sued for breach of contract related to agree-upon termination compensation.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.