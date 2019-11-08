Former Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey will be in Council Bluffs Saturday campaigning on behalf of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Kerrey, who also served in the Senate for Nebraska, will speak at 536 West Broadway at the “Biden for President” field office from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. for a canvass kickoff.
Attendees are requested to RSVP at mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/151048/.
Kerrey will speak at an office opening and finance event in Newton later on Saturday.
