OMAHA — Bob Harden, who coached football and other varsity sports at Thomas Jefferson, died Friday following a stroke at 83.
At Thomas Jefferson from 1969 to 1978, Harden's football teams went 46-34-1 after the Yellow Jackets had won only 37 games the previous 20 years. His best team was 7-2 in 1970.
Harden was an Omaha Benson and Iowa State multisport athlete who coached varsity sports at Omaha North, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Benson. He was Benson’s baseball coach from 1982 to 1985.
At Benson, Harden was all-city in football and baseball as a senior in the 1954-55 season. At Iowa State, he lettered three years in football and started in right field for the Cyclones’ baseball team during the 1957 College World Series.
He coached one year at Holy Name before six at Omaha North. He was the Vikings’ baseball coach for five seasons and was backfield coach in football for six.
Survivors include wife Judy and son Matt. A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 69th and Blondo Streets in Omaha.
