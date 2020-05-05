Interested in being a foster parent?
Lutheran Family Services is offering foster family orientation online through webinars. This gives anyone interested a chance to ask questions or progress toward becoming foster parents, according to Kendal Esteves, Lutheran Family Services foster and adoptive family recruiter.
“We’ve been trying to get information out there, and let people know just because we have a pandemic doesn’t mean there’s not still a need for (foster parents),” Esteves said.
Some of their specific needs include taking in teenagers and siblings. The number of individuals who became foster parents initially went down at the beginning of the pandemic, but the numbers have gone up a bit as word’s spread about the webinars, Esteves said.
The pandemic has brought about other challenges like connecting foster children to their biological parents.
“I know a lot of foster parents are anxious to visit their bio families face to face, which is better so they can maintain those connections,” Esteves said.
That bonding time was moved online where connections are encouraged through FaceTime, Skype or Zoom.
However, Esteves said the in person meeting is best for both the biological family connection as well as foster parent orientation to create stronger bonds during that time.
Jay and Cat Luetje are parents of one foster family taking advantage of this time alone to bond with their foster children. They’re doing this through homeschooling as well as sewing masks together.
In total they’ve sewn an estimated 500 masks.
“This family is having fun together, building their family connections while helping the community through the Covid-19 pandemic period,” Esteves said.
Lutheran Family Services is thus far planning to hold an in-person orientation in Council Bluffs in June. Anyone with questions or interested in fostering can get more information at lsiowa.org/foster.
“I would love to see more people at a webinar or orientation who just want to know more so they can make an informed decision later on,” Esteves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.