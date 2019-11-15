Four artists were chosen for the Waubonsie State Park artist residency program for 2019-20.
The artists will have one to four weeks between November and March to immerse themselves in the landscape, draw inspiration, intensely focus on their work and educate visitors on the Loess Hills ecosystem through art, according to a release from Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development.
Artists chosen for the residency: Sheila Newenham, a photographer from Wayne, Illinois; Shelly Eisenhauer of Glenwood, an artist of photography and digital media; Daniel Castaneda of Omaha, a multidisciplinary graffiti artist and multifaceted artisan; and Terri Parish McGaffin of Sioux City, a professor, administrator and painter.
The artists represent a diverse array of media, including photography, digital media, sculpture, graffiti murals, and oil, acrylic and watercolor paint.
While there have been other artist residency programs offered through the National Parks System and select parks in other states, this was the first such program in one of Iowa’s State Parks, the release stated. The program started last year.
The artists will receive lodging in a studio cabin and a primitive studio space in the park at no cost for the duration of the residency. In return, artists will deliver at least one public program during their residency and donate one piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay.
