The newest addition to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is young but very adept at doing her job.
And she is a transplant from Europe.
Molly, a 13-month-old German shepherd, born in The Netherlands and trained in Czechoslovakia, has joined the force.
She will work nights with Deputy Jeff Trailer.
The sheriff’s office veteran K9, Bayou, a 9-year-old Malinois, and Sheriff James Steinkuehler will continue to work days.
On Tuesday Steinkuehler and Trailer demonstrated both dogs’ abilities to locate drugs during an event conducted for the local media; Kyle Schultz with the board of supervisors; Dave Wiebers, principal, and Nancy McCarville, dean of students, with Denison High School; Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer; and others.
The event also focused on the usefulness of the new K9 training facility located adjacent to the law enforcement’s shooting range on Crawford County Landfill property.
A reason that the sheriff’s office saw the need for a second K9 stems from a change in the law that says an individual cannot be detained for longer than a reasonable time for which he or she has been stopped by law enforcement.
That means law enforcement cannot detain an individual for an indeterminate amount of time until an officer with a K9 can arrive on the scene. The sheriff said a reasonable time is about the time it takes to issue the ticket.
“The reason we are having issues now is because I’m the dog trainer, and at night I could get called clear over by Manilla, and there’s no way I’m going to make it in a reasonable time,” said Steinkuehler, who lives in Dow City. “That’s the reason behind the night dog. The night crew has a dog as well and it actually gives you another tool.”
Sailer, who met Molly for the first time on Tuesday, further explained the legal aspects of detaining an individual and the term reasonable suspicion.
“They’ve (an individual or individuals) been stopped because an officer had reasonable suspicion for speeding or for whatever reason they’ve been stopped,” said Sailer.
“So if you happen to get a dog there during the time you’re writing a ticket anyway and run it around the car, perfectly legal. But if you detain them in order to get a dog there, now you’ve got a problem unless you can articulate why you suspect there were drugs in the car,” he continued.
Steinkuehler said that when he became sheriff 12 years ago, a goal of his was to go after drug dealers and drug users throughout the county.
“I’ve never stopped that forward motion to go after these people, and that’s why I wanted the dogs so that we can stop those that want to hurt our communities, our children,” he said.
He believes that 99 percent of the crime in the county, in some manner, is due to drugs.
“And if we can get it deterred and get it turned down, we may not have the crime that we’ve been having,” he said.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office acquired Bayou in March 2014, and since that time she’s taken in well over $30,000 in drug forfeiture money as well as over 30 pounds of drugs of different varieties, said Steinkuehler.
“She’s well paid for herself because we actually had the community come together and give donations for Bayou,” he explained.
Molly was paid for with drug forfeiture money, upon approval from the county attorney.
That cost was about $14,000, said Steinkuehler.
Both Bayou and Molly are trained to sniff for marijuana, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms and ecstasy pills, which contain an amount of methamphetamine.
Sailer said it’s obvious that the sheriff’s office wants the dogs to be trained and skilled in what they do.
“But it’s important for us in the prosecution of criminal cases,” he continued.
He said just as a defense attorney will question the training and experience of a law enforcement officer, the training, experience and reliability of a K9 will be scrutinized.
He pointed out that’s why the training facility is important to him.
“The sheriff has software on the computer he just showed me for the first time a few minutes ago.
They track all of the dog’s training. The software inputs the weather conditions the training scenarios and how well the dog performs,” Sailer said.
The dogs and their handlers also have to be recertified annually.
The training facility is integral to the K9 program because the dogs have to train to keep them fresh, said Steinkuehler.
The building is heated so it can be used throughout the year.
The furnishings in the training facility approximate the types of real world scenarios law enforcement and K9s would encounter. Molly demonstrated her abilities inside the training facility where a jar of marijuana had been hidden in the center locker of a set of three lockers. It was hidden when Trailer and Molly were not in the building.
Upon entering the building, Trailer showed Molly her chew toy, which is a signal that she is to search for drugs. Molly sniffed items starting from the left (north) wall of the facility. She stopped at the lockers, located in the southeast corner and after sniffing the lockers some more, sat in front of the center locker.
She then received her chew toy.
“That’s her reward,” Trailer explained. “The reward is what makes her want to search. Those drugs have imprinted into her mind so when she finds them, she knows she’s going to get that toy.”
He added that the same toy is used every time and that Molly only gets that toy after she searches for drugs. She is not allowed any other chew toys.
Trailer said the jar full of marijuana is much more than what is usually found. Often it can be as little as drug residue, and the dog’s sense of smell will detect that.
Trailer was with the Denison Police Department a number of years ago and started the K9 program for that department. The police department currently does not have a K9.
When he joined the sheriff’s department about two years ago, Trailer indicated he wanted to be a dog handler. He said he has trained with dogs since 2003.
Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer spoke about his department’s use of the K9s.
“With all government spending as tight as it is, the fact that we can share services with one another and assist one another, and the fact the sheriff’s office has (K9s) negates our need to have one,” he said.
Bayou’s ability to locate drugs was demonstrated outside the training building where drugs had been hidden in a vehicle.
It was windy on Tuesday, so Steinkuehler said he would stay on the opposite side of the wind direction because wind goes through and underneath a vehicle.
Bayou led Steinkuehler to the driver’s side of the car first, which was the east side and the opposite side of the wind direction. Then she circled around the back and to the passenger’s side. Bayou then returned to the driver’s side where she sniffed again and then sat, indicating an alert or hit.
“I don’t know how many cases I’ve prosecuted that involved Bayou,” Sailer commented. “Dozens and dozens of cases. I’ve never had one single case where Bayou was wrong or had a problem because of Bayou’s accuracy.”
He explained the success rate of a K9 shows experience, just like it would for a law enforcement officer.
“Bayou has a great resume,” Sailer commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.