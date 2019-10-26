Four women will be honored as grand marshals in the 2019 Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue.
Veterans Day is the only patriotic holiday celebrated with a parade in Council Bluffs.
“It’s a good time to recognize veterans, both past and present,” Brad Powell, past commander of American Legion Post No. 2, said earlier this year.
Serving as grand marshals will be Army veteran Sharlene Anderson, Marine veteran Shala Chevalier, Navy veteran Clarissa Conolley and Air Force veteran Dawn Trotter. The Nonpareil will publish a feature story on each of them during the remaining time before Veterans Day.
Trotter said she thought it was “forward-looking” of the veterans organizations to recognize the women.
“Even though the number of veterans is falling, the number of women veterans is still rising and will be for (years to come),” she said.
Honored as grand marshals last year were Army veteran Irvin Mass and Air Force veteran Russell Slate.
The parade will follow its usual route, heading north on South Main Street and taking the Pearl Street branch up to West Broadway. Then it will jog east to Main and return south as far as Story Street, where participants will disband.
The event is sponsored by the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798. All veterans are welcome to walk with Clayton “Cactus” Schaner in “The Platoon” or ride in style on Ollie the Trolley.
Following the parade, a free lunch will be served at American Legion Post No. 2 at 716 S. Fourth St. Auctions and raffles will be held, and prizes will be given away.
For more information, visit councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.