On a night of tears, anger and sorrow, there were also moments of unity and hugs.
With nationwide protests of the murder of George Floyd sometimes turning destructive — including in Omaha — the Council Bluffs Police Department and a number of agencies teamed to increase enforcement in Council Bluffs, while the city instituted an 8 p.m. curfew. on both Sunday and Monday nights.
“What we saw were incidents unfolding across the country and across the river,” Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said. “We were concerned about those crossing over into our community.”
Carmody said that in watching what was happening across the river, coupled with social media chatter, preventive measures were taken in Council Bluffs. Peaceful protests occurred Sunday and – if any at all – Monday nights, while governmental and police agencies blocked interstate exits and took precaution to Nebraska protesters rumored to move into the area.
Many small actions among law enforcement and protesters led to less confrontation Monday evening in Omaha's Old Market, the fourth night of protests in the city.
A line of police officers and Nebraska National Guard members knelt in solidarity with protesters after the protesters asked them to. Said one guardsman, explaining his decision to take a knee: "The Minneapolis police officer was in the wrong. I fully believe that. To show people that we are on their side, and not against them, speaks volumes.”
As the police and Guard members rose, they were greeted by hugs, cheers, some tears and fist bumps. Other Guard members and officers also knelt.
Protesters stayed on message and voiced their pain in the wake of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine's decision not to charge the man who shot and killed 22-year-old James Scurlock, the latest in a string of deaths of black men protesters talked about Monday.
A crowd of more than 300 people filled the air with chants about the need to value the lives of black people, to find justice for Scurlock, and to have police, the National Guard and white residents of Nebraska acknowledge their pain and join them in taking steps to ease it.
Carly Bell, 18, has a 14-year-old brother, and she said she wants people to see black men and black boys as human beings.
Devin Wayne, 24, said he was “very, very upset” by Kleine's decision not to charge bar owner Jake Gardner.
“Back in the Wild West, people fought with their fists,” he said. “It was the outlaws who used guns on people who didn’t deserve it.”
There were clear efforts to find common ground in the hours before the 8 p.m. curfew and the arrests that ensued.
National Guard members handed Gatorade to protesters as temperatures in the Omaha area crested 90 degrees for the first time this year. They did fist bumps and high-fives with protesters.
And Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger talked with protesters about the difference between peaceful protest and something unlawful. He and protesters engaged in a march along downtown streets, Kanger with his fist raised in the air.
But there were still some clashes between authorities and protesters after the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect. At least 150 protesters were still downtown. A large group tried to leave with Kanger's assistance, and confusion quickly reigned.
Someone threw a water bottle at officers. An officer shot pepper balls at the crowd. And soon, young people were scattered on the ground, their arms handcuffed behind them. Some were lying on their bellies, others kneeling and others sitting cross-legged.
Police had not tallied the number of arrests late Monday but said they filled at least two city buses. Kanger said two protesters who were arrested were illegally carrying firearms.
Overall, Kanger said the dialogue seemed productive.
"To my knowledge, there was no violence, no property damage, and the majority of the people complied with the mayor's order," Kanger said.
Preston Love, an activist in North Omaha, said leaders of Omaha's black community and others spent much of the day Monday crafting a unified statement in response to Kleine's decision not to file charges in Scurlock's death. Kleine said Gardner acted in self-defense.
Love said the statement would be forthcoming. In the meantime, he called upon anyone with video or other evidence to bring it forward. The investigation remains open, Love noted.
"We want people to come forward," he said. "The community needs to realize that they may have evidence to have this case dealt with like it should."
Love also said that outsiders who have come to Omaha to cause violence should leave.
"To those people who are not from Omaha, who have sinister agendas: Get out of my city, leave our city. You are not welcome. You have not sought the community's counsel, you're disrespecting the community, you're disrespecting the family of James Scurlock. We rebuke you and ask that you go somewhere else."
Scurlock’s brother, Nicholas Harden, 24, attended the protest wearing a shirt with his brother’s picture on it.
He said it was so special to see all the people turn out and be peaceful the whole time. That honored his brother and his brother’s memory, he said.
“It’s beautiful to see the community come together,” Harden said. “No violence. No looting. Just peace. And understanding about a good man.”
– Nonpareil Reporter Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
