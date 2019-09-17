Mike Franken, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who announced in late August he was entering the race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Joni Ernst, brought his campaign to southwest Iowa Monday.
Three other Democrats — Theresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro — will compete with Franken for the party’s nomination in next June’s primary election.
Local and national Democratic leaders are already coalescing behind Greenfield of Des Moines, who has already secured an endorsement from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
In an interview with “Starting Line” in June, Franken acknowledged Greenfield got a big head start, but he was confident about his ability to beat Ernst in 2020.
“Do you want someone who can start on Day 1 or do you want someone who will be beginning a six-year learning curve?” Franken said Monday during an interview in Council Bluffs.
“I’m confident her head is in the right place, but I’ve had 11 jobs in D.C. during my nearly 40-year career with the Navy,” he said. “I’ve managed 6,700 people, and I’ve been in charge of a $150 million budget.”
Asked why he opted to run against Ernst rather than 4th District U.S. Rep. Steve King, Franken said he felt the “breadth of his background and experience was better suited to a seat in the upper house of Congress.”
In a video promoting his campaign, Franken said, “Republicans are afraid to ever stand up to Donald Trump. And D.C. Democrats aren’t bold enough to confront the climate crisis, the health care industry and Wall Street.”
Asked about his ideas to address the mass shootings that have become increasingly prevalent in this country, Franken said, “I don’t think what we need is gun control as much as owner responsibility.
“I’m from rural Iowa and grew up with guns. Compared to the rest of the world, we’re unique in how liberal we are in terms of gun control,” he said. “I would initiate enhanced training for those who wish to purchase firearms. We need to train people to be responsible.”
“I think universal background checks should be mandatory. And I don’t think we need 100-round magazines,” Franken said.
Franken called the idea of arming teachers to protect the schools where they teach “bat (expletive) crazy.”
Asked if he would support renewing the ban on assault-style weapons, he was quick to note that assault-style rifles were primarily designed to kill people.
“If you need a semi-automatic rifle to hunt something that walks on paws, maybe what you need is to hone your shooting skills,” he said.
