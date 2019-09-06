A new, free weight management program for youth ages 6 to 12 starts Monday.
“Fit and Healthy for Life” is a six-week class from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays in Hy-Vee’s clubroom on 2323 W. Broadway.
The origin of the class comes from Edie Goodwin, a pediatric physical therapist, in conjunction with Leigh Healey, a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, who volunteered to teach the cooking portion of the class.
“In 2008, my master’s degree topic was good food and exercise,” Goodwin said. “Since then, it’s been a passion of mine to set up a program for kids and families and learning about fun ways to exercise and good ways to fix healthy food.”
The program has room for 10 participating youths, with only three entries filled thus far.
Fit and healthy for life will focus on fun exercises and healthy food options for weight control.
“Dealing with one’s weight is such a difficult, personal issue, especially for kids,” she said. “We wanted to make this fun for both the kids and their parents.”
Each session, participants are requested to bring: a parent, comfortable shoes and clothes to move in — no flip flops, water bottles or exercise mats/blankets.
Additionally, attendees are requested to bring a document signed by a physician stating any dietary or exercise restrictions.
“It’s free, so it’s a great free class that we’re putting on for kids, and it’s also for parents as well to help families,” Healey said.
Healey said she will incorporate different meals like a yogurt parfait, trail mix, an English muffin-sized pizza to add more fruits and vegetables into snacks and meals.
Materials used during class will be sent home with the participants.
“It’s a very proactive thing to do if you think about weight and health concerns that can arise from that as you get older,” Goodwin said. “If you get that in check while you’re younger, you’re looking at a much healthier life.”
Youth that complete all six sessions will receive a “job well done” bag with gift certificates and free items from the sponsors: Arby’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and the YMCA.
To sign up for the program, contact Goodwin at 402-651-5160.
