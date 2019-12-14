Friday the 13th was spooky.
Freezing rain wreaked havoc on Council Bluffs area roadways, with the Council Bluffs Police Department reporting more than 20 crashes.
Sgt. Ed Carlson said the department took reports on 12 crashes, with a number of additional property-damage wrecks where officers instructed drivers to exchange information and move on, “because it was way too dangerous up on the interstate.”
“The pavement was an absolute sheet of ice, you couldn’t even walk on it,” Carlson said.
The National Weather Service put out an alert during the weather event, noting the freezing rain was quickly coating roadways with a thin layer of ice that was at times undetectable.
At least three wrecks involved semi-trucks, including a rollover. A pickup truck also rolled over, Carlson said.
A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was stuck in her vehicle after a crash. Officers were able to help her get out of the car.
Carlson didn’t have information Friday afternoon on the number of people transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the wrecks.
“It was a very hectic situation,” Carlson said.
The police sergeant encouraged drivers to use caution when conditions deteriorate — slow down, leave extra room between vehicles, use headlights, be aware of the situation and move over for wrecks.
“I had several cars that came right past my door,” Carlson said. “People weren’t slowing down. A lot of people were driving at or above the posted speed limit. With the new interstate system, speeds have gone up on it — but people aren’t taking into consideration the road conditions”
