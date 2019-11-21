On Friday, Nov. 22, 10 of the 100 Block businesses in Council Bluffs will be hosting the eighth annual Frozen Turkey Bowling event.
For a donation of $10, participants can roll the turkey for a frame at each location. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration will be held the night of the event at any of the participating businesses, according to a release.
All funds will go to the Y’s Strong Communities campaign.
The Strong Communities Campaign is the YMCA of Greater Omaha’s annual campaigns to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Gifts to the campaign go directly toward providing financial assistance for those in the community who wouldn’t otherwise have access to Y programs and facilities.
With the help of the Strong Communities Campaign, the Y has been able to provide over $1.3 million in financial assistance throughout their 10 metro locations, the release said.
Participating 100 Block businesses include Barley’s Bar, 1892 Beer House, The Barrel, The BLK Squirrel, The Cube, Glory Days, Rodeo Saloon, T’z Sports Club, Caddy’s and Jefferson’s Lounge.
