A gas leak forced the evacuations of homes in the the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Avenues A and B Thursday morning in Council Bluffs.
The natural gas leak was caused by directional boring — the installation of pipes at an angle without trenching — according to Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James.
The leak happened around 9:45 a.m. Natural gas entered the sewers.
The Council Bluffs Fire, and Police and Public Works Departments and Black Hills Energy responded on scene. Officials helped area residents evacuate their homes.
The leak was fixed around 11:15 a.m. They were evacuated to Corpus Christi Parish at 2217 Ave. B in Council Bluffs. Residents returned to their homes around noon.
— Reporter Courtney Durham
contributed to this report.
