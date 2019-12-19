A gas leak has forced the evacuations of homes in the area near the 2100 block of Avenue B Thursday morning in Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Police Department is assisting the Fire Department and Public Works in evacuating a two-block area around N. 21st St. and Avenue B for a natural gas leak, according to a Facebook post by Lt. Keith Jones.
The Pottawattamie County Communication Center confirmed the leak is located near 21st and B.
Scanner traffic indicated crews were evacuating Avenues A, B and C at North 20th and 22nd around 10:15 a.m.
Motorists should avoid the area.
- This story is developing.
