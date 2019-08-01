A gas leak inside a residence forced about 10 homes to be evacuated Thursday morning near Fillmore and Fleming Avenues.
The leak occurred at 902 Fillmore Ave. as a result of a broken gas line. No injuries were reported.
According to Council Bluffs Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Spencer, the situation is under control and no one is in danger.
"We did (the evacuation) as a precaution," Spencer said. "It is now safe for everyone who was evacuated to return to their homes."
