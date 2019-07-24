Traffic on Madison Avenue was blocked for a period of time Tuesday morning while workers located and repaired a leak in a gas line.
A crew from the Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched at 9:33 a.m. to an area along Madison between Bennett and Woodbury Avenues, Council Bluffs Assistant Fire Chief Terry Spencer said. Madison was shut down in both directions while Black Hills Energy technicians traced the leak to a grassy area between Madison and the service road just to the south.
“There was a feeder line that was hit by a construction company,” he said.
The nearest business to the rupture was Steven’s Jewelers, but no one had to be evacuated, Spencer said.
Firefighters were on scene for almost two hours while the problem was resolved, he said.
