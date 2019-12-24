Gas leak shuts down portion of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs

Madison Avenue was closed between Graham and Kappell Avenues for more than five hours Monday after a gas line was punctured in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
Council Bluffs Police said a construction worker hit the gas line with a skid loader while working on a retaining wall project.
Authorities were notified of the gas leak shortly before 11:30 a.m. People were evacuated from two homes on the east side of Madison Avenue, according to Assistant Fire Chief Terry Spencer.
No one was injured in the incident.
