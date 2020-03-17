The Dodge House Trustees announced Tuesday it is closing the Historic General Dodge House to visitors, but staff should still report to work.
The trustees hope visitors will return when it is reopened as a sign of support and solidarity. You can see the house in one of three ways:
- Self-tour with a clean and sanitized audio guide.
- Self-tour with a paper guide. We are no long reusing these guides. You will be the only person to have touched it.
- An on-demand tour from a trained docent. These tours are informative and fun. Our guides are being instructed to maintain as much “social distance” as is appropriate and reasonable.
