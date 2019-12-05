Country House senior living is combining food and a festive spirit Tuesday during “Senior Pictures with Santa.”
The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd.
All community members are welcome to the festivities, although the primary idea is for grandparents to come take photos, said Tiffany Yakes-Starr, senior living consultant. Grandchildren are also welcome.
Attendees will be gifted a dozen Christmas cookies and a free professional photo after the event, according to the press release.
Participants are requested to RSVP by Sunday, so everyone can have cookies, Yakes-Starr said. Everyone who reserves a spot will have their name in a contest to win a catered meal for eight, cooked by the chef at Country House. The winner can choose to pick up the meal on Christmas Eve or in January.
“We want this event to reignite the joy we feel as kids going to see Santa. One person called to RSVP and told me she was excited to get the picture to send to her grandkids,” Yakes-Starr said.
To RSVP, call 712-355-8469, or email tyakes-starr@countryhouse.net.
