The annual Council Bluffs Police Department Citizens Police Academy starts next week.
The free 12-week course runs every Thursday, starting on Jan. 16. Spots are still available, according to Officer Dave Burns, community affairs officer with the police department.
The department holds the course, “so people know when a crime occurs, how it gets worked through the system from start to finish.”
The course offers attendees the chance to learn about all aspects of police work, including the process to become an officer, drug and other task forces, the K9 unit, crisis negotiations, SWAT, traffic enforcement, the 911 center, police records and services and more. One class will be held at the shooting range, with students able to use officer duty weapons and rifles.
The Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office will also be at a class to talk about taking a case through the court system.
And they’ll get an inside look at the new police headquarters. The final class will include live scenarios, Burns said.
Participants will be invited to and honored at the police awards event.
“The Citizens’ Police Academy is designed to give people who live or own a business in Council Bluffs the opportunity to learn what police work is like in their community,” a release from the city said.
Classes are taught by Council Bluffs police officers. The program started in 1992 and has evolved, Burns said, keeping up to date with the technology used by both police and criminals.
“We try to cover all those aspects of police work on our side, in real life, and how it operates in our county and city, our area here,” Burns said, noting police work frequently doesn’t look or work like it does on TV.
The class still has a few openings left, Burns said. To attend, citizens must be 18 years old or older, must pass a background check and reside in or own a business in Council Bluffs.
Go to bit.ly/2NdcDai for more information and to sign up for the class.
