You’ve most likely encountered a ginger cat. Maybe it was seeing them run around a farm, lounging in the barn, or chasing down an unsuspecting mouse. There’s something endearing about an orange cat snoozing away on the back of a couch basking in the sun. And there is typically never a shortage of orange kitties at the Midlands Humane Society waiting to be adopted.
What exactly is a ginger cat? Some may think it’s a specific breed of cat, like the Siamese or Bengal; but, ginger simply refers to the color of the feline. Here in the United States, we generally call them orange cats. In several other countries, think the United Kingdom, they call them ginger, which just sounds way cooler. I mean, everything sounds better when it comes from the mouth of a European, right?
If you’re lucky enough to own a “ginger,” take time to celebrate them on Sept.1, which is Ginger Cat Appreciation Day. One of the most endearing traits of a ginger cat is that they almost always seem to be friendly, approachable and happy. Think about all the ginger cats made famous by television, movies or books.
For starters, we have Garfield, the endearing comic strip cat who shared the limelight with his goofy sidekick Odie. Then there’s Morris, the finicky, somber cat who appeared in a series of US television cat food commercials. Although the character was played by a series of similar-looking cats over the years, the original Morris was rescued from a shelter. Go Morris! Orangey was a ginger cat who starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” alongside Audrey Hepburn in 1961. This sensational movie and television cat debuted in 1952 with the movie “Rhubarb” and won the Patsy Award in 1952 and in 1962. He also played in “Gigot”, and in the television series “Our Miss Brookes.” Orion was a ginger and white cat who wore the galaxy around his neck in the 1997 film “Men in Black”. And, in the 1979 movie “Alien”, the orange striped cat named “Jones” is one of two survivors of the attack on the doomed mining transport ship Nostromo.
A small-town library in Spencer was made famous by a tiny orange kitten who’d been tossed into the night drop box on the coldest morning of the year. The librarian and, eventual owner of the cat, wrote a beloved book entitled, “Dewey: The Small-Town Library Cat Who Touched the World.”
Sometimes it’s not the cat that is famous — it’s the owner. Sir Winston Churchill owned several ginger cats in his lifetime and even commissioned a painting of his favorite orange tabby cat named Jock.
At the time of this column, MHS has roughly 10 orange or orange/white cats and kittens for your viewing pleasure. You never know, you might find the “purrfect” companion.
Just one week until our second annual Wags & Wheels Car Show. Get those cars registered. We have 13 categories, so you’re sure to find one to fit the style of your vehicle. If you sign up by today, we will throw in a free T-shirt. The event is held at Thunderbowl from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. Cars can be registered that morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or online through our website. There will be food and drink specials, lots of great raffle prizes, adoptable animals, live music and some pretty awesome cars. Admission to view the cars and participate in the activities is free to the public.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Wolf Brothers Western Store: This gang of ginger kittens couldn’t be more adorable. There are two boys and two girls in this energetic bunch. They’re about 2½ months old and were born in foster care.
Rosie possesses the most beautiful long orange locks and is very sweet.
Andy is an orange shorthair who comes off as very playful.
Sophie and Alex P. Kitten are a combination of striking orange and white. There is no rule that you need to adopt two kittens at the same time, but having two kittens can be lots of fun and maybe a little less work for you.
Kittens need to play, and if they have a furry playmate, you can sit back and be entertained by their antics. We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.
Come visit these great pets today.
