CARSON — A home-schooled Girl Scout is leading an effort to get a playground installed at Riverside Intermediate School in Carson.
This weekend, the efforts Madeline Gordon, 17, daughter of Richard and Amy Gordon of rural Oakland, will come to fruition with the assembly of a GameTime playground the school district purchased with the help of private donations and a matching grant from the playground equipment company. The playground will be set up on an unused plot northeast of the school building.
Madeline, who attended Riverside Community Schools until halfway through sixth grade, was looking for a project a couple years ago so she could earn her Gold Award. She decided on the playground after friends told her third grade was going to be moved to the building this year from the elementary school in Oakland.
“One of my friends is still in school, and she told me that third grade was moving up to the intermediate building and they didn’t have a playground,” she said. “They’re coming from a school that has a really big playground.”
“Madeline came to me and said ‘I would really like to do a project for my Gold Award,” said Jamie Meek, principal of the elementary and intermediate schools. “She wanted to fund-raise and build a playground for that school. The district didn’t have it in the budget.”
Before deciding on a design, Madeline wanted to see what kind of playground the school needed. She polled students and discussed it with teachers and school officials. At first, teachers wanted things like an obstacle course and chin-up bars she felt were more appropriate for older children. She told them the playground was meant primarily for third-graders, and the concept was reshaped.
The biggest task was to raise money to pay for the equipment. Madeline initially took this on herself.
“Finding funds for this was quite a bit of a challenge,” she said.
Madeline set up a GoFundMe page and wrote up several grant applications. She also held fundraisers, did face painting at a local event, and she and the school district received donations. Altogether, they raised about $30,000, according to Superintendent Tim Mitchell. The school district will add about $37,000 to that, and the rest will be covered by a matching grant from GameTime.
Mitchell worked with GameTime to finalize arrangements.
“GameTime is a national playground company and they offer playground grants to schools,” he said.
Physical activity has physical and mental health benefits, Mitchell said. He anticipates that the playground will be used by both students and community members.
To avoid a large construction fee, the decision was made to recruit local volunteers. Madeline sent out an email and soon received 16 replies from people offering to help. Her Girl Scout troop will help, along with members of the community and a cadet from the Civil Air Patrol.
“Getting volunteers was no problem,” she said.
The Gordons had a friend come and grade the construction site, which leveled the ground and uncovered crushed rock and cement blocks they didn’t know were there. The cement blocks were removed, and bedding will be added for a safe play surface, Madeline said.
“There’s going to be around four inches of rubber mulch,” she said.
Scott Thorson, a representative from Cunningham Recreation, will be on site during assembly to direct volunteers and answer questions, Madeline said.
Said Meek, “Our goal is to have it ready to be used on Monday.”
