Share Omaha and community partners on both sides of the Missouri River want area residents to do one thing on Dec. 3: Give.
Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity, will offer plenty of local opportunities to do good through volunteering and donating. On Thursday, Share Omaha and other organizations hosted a pep rally at the River’s Edge office building in Council Bluffs to raise awareness and get people excited about giving.
“This is a chance for people go plan their good now, pick a cause, plan it, book it, make that commitment early,” said Marjorie Maas with Share Omaha, a nonprofit that helps connect volunteers and donors with metro area nonprofits. “Or if you wait until Giving Tuesday, you can still find plenty of opportunities.”
Share Omaha has offices in both Omaha and Council Bluffs.
Maas said Giving Tuesday “isn’t just about cash.” Volunteering time and resources is just as good.
“Fill the little free library in your neighborhood. Shovel your neighbor’s sidewalk, she said. “Take canned goods to the Micah House (homeless shelter). Give blood at the Red Cross.”
GivingTuesday712.org and GivingTuesday402.org give metro area residents a list of organizations in need of assistance, along with a plethora ideas for random acts of kindness.
“Small gifts and gestures add up and make a difference,” Maas said after the event, which drew about 150 people, many clad in “Do Gooder” T-shirts. “We want people to feel differently that day. We want it to be a different day in the metro area.”
At the Micah House, employees and volunteers have been prepping for Giving Tuesday by performing random acts of kindness the past three Tuesdays, according to Director of Donor Relations Ashley Flater.
Micah House representatives took donuts to New Visions Homeless Services, filled the little free library on the Charles E. Lake Human Services Campus and wrote positive affirmations on sticky notes.
“We thought it’d be a good way for people to do Giving Tuesday-type activities without having to give money,” she said. “A nice chance to do some good.”
Representatives from a number of nonprofits and Giving Tuesday Pottawattamie County sponsor TS Bank spoke during the event, which also featured a brief performance by a ballerina from the American Midwest Ballet — which will soon move to the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
Among the nonprofits at the event was Paralyzed Veterans of America, which is helping spearhead a project to bring a power soccer league to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Power soccer is the first competitive team sport designed and developed for power wheelchair users, according to the U.S. Power Soccer Association.
Kaleb Johnson and his father, Matt, of Omaha have worked with Paralyzed Veterans of America on making the dream a reality. The organizers have work with a number of companies and nonprofits to secure T-shirts, wheelchair modification assistance and to spread the word in an effort to find players.
Matt Johnson said they’ll continue to work with school districts in the Council Bluffs-Omaha region to find interested players, while Amanda Vazquez with Paralyzed Veterans of America said her organization is working on adult players.
“Every gift matters, every volunteer effort matters,” Maas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.