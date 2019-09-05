Relay for Life of Mills County will hold a 5K Fun Run/Walk and Breakfast Saturday at Glenwood Lake Park.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 8:30.
All funds raised by the #GoldTogether team will support childhood cancer research, support services and awareness, as well as cancer prevention efforts targeting children. Southwest Iowa is Gold Together in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed in September.
