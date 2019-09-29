EveryStep Hospice volunteer and Glenwood resident, Phyllis Schwaninger was one of over 50 volunteers recognized last Friday for her contributions at the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa’s annual ceremony.
EveryStep, previously HCI Care Services & Visiting Nurse Services of Iowa, has served Iowans since 1908.
In more than 47 counties across the southern half of the state, EveryStep provides over 30 services such as: Home visits, family support, home health care and hospice, grief support, parent education, interpretation services, connection to community resources and flu immunizations.
Schwaninger began volunteering in 2013, providing support for the nonprofit’s programs in Council Bluffs.
While volunteering she provides “companionship and hope to patients facing life-limiting illnesses,” according to the release.
“Three of my sisters received hospice care at the end of their lives, and I thought this was a great way to give back,” she said.
Schwaninger said the event had a good speaker, a delicious lunch and a lot of people she had the chance to meet.
“After lunch they handed out certificates and a pin and I felt very honored,” Schwaninger said.
Aside from working with patients, Schwaninger helps in the office making copies, answering the phone, and doing “tuck-in” calls, a call that ensures patients have what they need to be comfortable before the weekend.
“I really enjoy the camaraderie of the gals and guys in the office. I feel good about helping,” Schwaninger said.
Schwaninger said she enjoys helping and volunteering and that EveryStep is currently looking for more volunteers.
“It’s a lot easier than you think,” Schwaninger said of volunteering. “It’s not like you have to know what the nurse knows. You’re just being a friend.”
