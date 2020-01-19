Now entering its fourth year of operation, the Iowa West Fieldhouse, which features eight basketball courts that can be turned into 12 volleyball courts, is growing in both popularity as a sports venue and as an asset to the city of Council Bluffs.
While the focus is primarily on basketball and volleyball, the Fieldhouse can host wrestling, gymnastics, martial arts, futsal — a specialized, indoor form of soccer — and other sports.
Although the final figures for 2019 will not be available until sometime next month, Bob Franzese, co-owner of the Omaha Sports Academy, which operates the Fieldhouse for the Iowa West Foundation, said the year just ended is shaping up to be the facility’s best yet.
He said when the Omaha Sports Academy was hired in 2017 to operate the Fieldhouse, he was given two charges. The first was to maximize the number of events held at the Fieldhouse that would drive economic development in the area of the Mid-America Center as well as increase tourism in Council Bluffs. The second charge was to maximize community use through providing court space for southwest Iowa sports teams for free or reduced rates for community groups that qualify.
In that first year of operation, there was a competitive event on 35 of 51 weekends, including 25 where the facility was booked Friday through Sunday. The overwhelming majority of tournaments that first year were basketball, but efforts were underway to increase the number of volleyball tournaments held there.
The foundation’s charge that the facility should be available for community use was not overlooked. Players in the local COBRA and YMCA leagues racked up more than 3,800 hours of court time. As part of the operator contract between Iowa West and OSA, the leagues use the courts for free — a practice that continues today. The practice saves those league teams more than $130,000 annually.
In all, more than 250,000 people passed through the doors in the first 12 months of operation, and tournaments helped result in nearly 1,700 hotel stays in the area. By 2018, the number of people who passed through the Fieldhouse doors had increased to 400,000, and Franzese said the number topped 500,000 last year. Iowa West officials said the number of hotel stays jumped to more than 2,400 in 2018, a 30% increase over the first year’s impact.
Alan Byers, OSA’s general manager for the Iowa West Fieldhouse, said the facility hosted a regional gymnastics tournament recently that required two semis to deliver the needed equipment for the athletes. Franzese said the tournaments sponsors are looking at utilizing the Fieldhouse for future gymnastics tournaments.
While tournaments — local, state and national in scope — are filling the weekend schedule for the coming months, a highlight in 2020 will occur April 24-26 when Adidas will bring one of its three NCAA live-period events to the Fieldhouse. It will be the first fully sponsored shoe company basketball event ever in the area.
Franzese said 28 15-, 16- and 17-year-old teams from the top basketball programs in the country are coming.
“This will be one of the few NCAA recruiting events,” he said. “The national media will be here along with representatives of almost every major college program to observe. We expect every Division One university to be represented that weekend.”
“Council Bluffs is on the ‘sports map’ now,” Byers said. “We haven’t been in the past.
While it’s the tournaments that have put Council Bluffs on the sports map, Byers and Franzese estimated Council Bluffs clubs, teams and leagues utilize 90% of the Fieldhouse’s available hours.
With the Kirn Middle School renovation now underway, the school’s athletic programs are held at the Iowa West Fieldhouse. Next year, when Wilson Middle School is renovated, the school’s sports will move to the Fieldhouse.
“We don’t collect $1 of rent here before 7 p.m. daily,” Byers said.
Byers, who has been associated with the COBRA program in Council Bluffs for many years, said the availability of the Fieldhouse has allowed the program to grow nearly six fold.
“When we were doing the program at Wilson, we had 70 kids,” Byers said. “Now, with the Fieldhouse entering its fourth year, we have 387 kids. Volleyball has kids from 12 of the 14 cities in Pottawattamie County. There’s a waiting list for basketball.”
“This is not something we had to do, this is something we wanted to do,” Franzese said.
But the Fieldhouse is utilized for more than “traditional” sporting events. When a recent world class robotics tournament held at the MAC ran out of room, the Fieldhouse provided overflow space for those taking part.
Nicole Lindquist, communications director for the Iowa West Foundation, said that sort of attitude is helping bring people to Council Bluffs and keep them coming back.
Speaking of OSA’s partnership with the Iowa West Foundation, Franzese said, “I think we under-promised and over-delivered.”
