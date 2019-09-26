Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development is hosting several educational volunteer events about prairie seed harvest in the Loess Hills this fall.
Partnering with local county conservation boards to find volunteers, the sessions will be held primarily on weekday evenings.
Golden Hills will train volunteers to visit local prairie remnants and learn how to identify plants for seed collection. The harvested seed will then be used for prairie restoration and reconstruction projects in the Loess Hills.
Events are weather-dependent and will be need to be postponed if the grasses and forbs are not completely dry.
Anyone who is interested should fill out an interest form at goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed to learn about upcoming events.
Some of the sessions require registration.
