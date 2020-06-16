The Jack Young Memorial Foundation will hold its ninth annual Jack Young Memorial Round to Remember Golf Tournament on June 26 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, 2 Harrah’s Blvd. in Council Bluffs.
Sign in will begin at 8 a.m. at the Dodge Riverside Clubhouse, followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Although it does not coincide with the Summer Solstice, the tournament is considered part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day efforts use the day with the most light to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.
Alzheimer’s disease is now the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, the press release states. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, and more than 16 million family members and friends are providing care and support.
In Iowa, more than 66,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 136,000 family members and friends are caring for them.
The Jack Young Memorial Foundation is a private nonprofit organization founded by friends and relatives as a tribute to Young, who lost is battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 67.
Registration is $85 per person and can be done online at jymfround2remember.com. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, giveaways and prizes, snacks and lunch following the tournament and a raffle.
For more information, contact Jacque Young McQuillan at 712-314-0705 or via email at Jacque@jackyoungmemorial.com.
