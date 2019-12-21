Gift giving isn’t just for the humans in your life. It’s fun to give your pets some fun, new presents this time of year.
Staff and volunteers at Best Friends Animal Society have a lot of experience with pets, caring for about 1,700 animals every day. In their 35-year history they’ve learned which products bring comfort and joy all year long to the cats and dogs.
The following items stand up to everyday use and are universally loved by a variety of kitties and pups. Consider the following pet-approved list that’s sure to make your special pet’s holiday merry and bright.
Kitties go nuts for “Da Bird”, an excellent toy for encouraging cats to chase, leap and perform feline aerobatics. Cats love drinking fresh, moving water, and kitties readily flock to water fountains made specifically for cats.
The cats at Best Friends can’t get enough of rolling puzzles, which helps engage their brain and body. Scratching is natural, normal and healthy for cats. Giving them lots of things to sink their claws into will not only keep them happy, but it will help save your furniture from kitty’s claws. The classic vertical scratcher is always a favorite, but cats also love to scratch surfaces on the floor, so scratchers with a roller ball and replaceable cardboard center for easy cleaning is a go-to.
Cats can never have too many soft, cozy, easy-to-wash blankets. Get crafty and make some pretty fleece tie blankets to match your personality and décor.
Want to make your kitty excited? Try these coveted, 100% organic catnip filled “Yeowww” toys which are favorites for cats to sniff, chew on, toss in the air, roll around on and otherwise adore.
Dogs at Best Friends and at lots of shelters nationwide enjoy elevated beds. These beds offer just the right amount of support and are easy to clean.
There’s nothing like a classic enrichment toy, and for dogs that’s got to be the Kong. Made of rubber and available in different strengths and sizes, the Kong can provide hours of entertainment. Pro tip: Stuff it with a yummy filling and freeze it for a long-lasting treat.
A “Snuffle Mat” (you may need to Google this) is a unique rug that is bought or crafted to encourage a dog’s natural foraging skills. With lots of folds and crevices, a few minutes of snuffling will tire out some dogs more than the same amount of physical activity.
Slow feeder bowls are not only a more enjoyable way for dogs to eat, but they also help prevent dogs from eating too fast, which can lead to health problems. A twist on a classic, the Kong Wobbler is easy to fill with kibble or treats and securely close. Dogs love to paw at it and roll it around to make goodies fall out along the way. An extra bonus — when playtime is over, it’s easy to wash.
Extra-active dogs can’t get enough of the Jolly Ball. It comes in different sizes and colors and is perfect for flipping, shaking and tossing. Super chewers also adore deer antlers, which are healthier than nylon bones and rawhides.
Don’t forget…There’s still time to DOUBLE your donation! All donations earmarked towards our Bark Friday Year-End Fundraising Campaign will be doubled, up to $15,000, thanks to a generous donor. Make your $10 turn into $20 or your $100 turn into $200. Imagine all the good we can do with $30,000. Just head to our website at midlandshumanesociety.org to easily make an online donation.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Wolf Brothers Western Store and Boots for Less:
Claire is a precious 1-year-old who can’t wait to curl up on a blanket in her new home. Elu is a big 2-year-old male domestic shorthair, who is a bit shy. Max is a 1.5-year-old male Boxer mix who is the life of the party. He’s a social butterfly who gets along with just about everyone he meets. Max is looking to join an active home where he can be the star of the show as your only pet. He is very treat-motivated and loves to learn new things. We recommend Max join a family with kids closer to their teens. To finish up, Mama Kitty is a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair.
Come visit these pets and their friends today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday hours this week are Christmas Eve 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
