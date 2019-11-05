The annual period for application for holiday assistance from the Council Bluffs 2019 Goodfellows is underway.
For more than 60 years, Goodfellows has been an annual community tradition to brighten the holiday season for needy southwest Iowa families through the issuance of certificates redeemable to help with food items and Christmas gifts for children younger than 16.
Goodfellows applications must be fully completed and submitted to The Daily Nonpareil no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Food and gift certificates will be mailed to recipients the week of Dec. 16-21.
This year, vouchers can be used at:
- Fareway
- Hy-Vee
- Family Fare
- Super Saver
- Bomgaars
- Menards
- It’s $5 (Mall of the Bluffs)
- Community of Christ Thrift Store & Food Pantry
Locations the vouchers can be used will also be printed on the voucher.
Those seeking assistance must fill out the application form, which can be clipped from The Nonpareil, picked up at The Nonpareil office at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or filled out on The Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com or https://bit.ly/2PLR02U.
While the economy continues to improve, many families continue to struggle.
Those struggles are often compounded when the family includes younger children who often do not understand the need for belt tightening when a family is encountering difficult times.
The Goodfellows role is to serve as a bridge enabling area residents to demonstrate the real spirit of the holiday season by sharing some of their good fortune with those who are less fortunate through donations that help fund the issuance of Goodfellows certificates for Christmas food items and gifts.
The fundraising portion of the annual Goodfellows charitable campaign is once again being assisted by the Iowa West Foundation.
Goodfellows donations can be dropped off at The Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or mailed to Goodfellows, c/o The Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
