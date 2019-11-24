On Saturday, Goodfellows quietly marked the 70th anniversary of its incorporation on Nov. 23, 1949.
Today marks the beginning of the 71st Goodfellows campaign — a campaign with the simple goal of helping needy families find a little joy during what is supposed to be the most joyous time of the year.
As Nonpareil Publisher Tom Schmitt, who is heading the annual campaign for the 19th time as president of Goodfellows’ Board of Directors, noted, “Unfortunately, the enjoyment of a traditionally joyous time of the year is simply not in the cards for some members of our community.
“In recent years, Goodfellows has assisted an average of 500 families a year, providing nearly 1,800 food certificates for adults and children and more than 900 toy/gift certificates for children under the age of 16.
“Quite often people become confused as to what Goodfellows is,” Schmitt added.
“It is a private corporation with a board of directors made up of community volunteers. The accomplishments of Goodfellows are only possible due to the charity of the community and the community business partners who make the program run. The Nonpareil is a partner in Goodfellows — has been since Day One — but we have no ownership nor does The Nonpareil control Goodfellows.”
The Nonpareil has been a partner in each of the 70 previous Goodfellows campaigns and is pleased to again be a partner in the 71st campaign, he said.
“Goodfellows has always been a collaborative of businesses willing to partner in the program by accepting Goodfellows’ certificates and citizens — our donor partners,” Schmitt said. “One without the other would render the program inoperable.”
The businesses who will this year — and have in the past — accept the paper food and gift certificates that are presented by Goodfellows have been — and remain — a key partner in the annual Goodfellows effort.
Unfortunately, technology has had a limiting factor on the number of businesses that can participate. It has become increasingly difficult for more and more businesses — geared up for credit card or internet sales and payments — to accommodate the paper gift certificates provided by Goodfellows.
Because of the changes brought by an increasing dependence technology, the number of partners able to help with the Goodfellows effort has dwindled in the last three to four years. This year, Goodfellows has seven partners, four grocery concerns and three non-grocery partners.
“We would be remiss in not mentioning the Iowa West Foundation as one of Goodfellows major partners for more than two decades,” Schmitt said. “The foundation has provided matching funds at some level for every campaign since they became a partner, and they are doing so again this year.”
